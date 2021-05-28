 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vice President Harris to speak at Naval Academy graduation
0 comments
AP

Vice President Harris to speak at Naval Academy graduation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vice President Harris to speak at Naval Academy graduation

Vice President Kamala Harris attends a meeting with business CEO's about economic development in the Northern Triangle, Thursday, May 27, 2021, from her ceremonial office on the White House complex in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to give the graduation address at the U.S. Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony Friday.

The event is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis. Harris will be the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy.

About 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers, either as Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

The academy is holding its commissioning ceremony in person this year. Last year, the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News