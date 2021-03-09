Victims agree to extend temporary halt on Boy Scout lawsuits

Before the bankruptcy filing, the BSA had been named in about 275 lawsuits and told insurers it was aware of another 1,400 claims. The number of lawsuits has more than tripled in the past year to 870 in more than 110 state and federal courts.

As a condition for continued protection from litigation, the BSA and local councils agreed to make “reasonable and diligent” efforts to preserve historical troop and camp rosters that name Boy Scouts, adult volunteers and sponsoring organizations. The BSA must provide each local council with a list of sex abuse claims identifying that council or its predecessor. Each council must then search its rosters and provide any that identify survivors.

The BSA will then have 60 days to turn over those rosters to attorneys for the committee, BSA insurers, a plaintiffs group called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice, and an attorney appointed to represent potential future abuse claimants who were not able to submit claims by the November deadline.

The agreement to extend the injunction also prohibits any local council from selling or transferring any property with the intent to hinder or defraud creditors, or without receiving compensation that equals the property's value.

The agreement also prohibits local councils from designating unrestricted assets as restricted “by board resolution or otherwise,” including proceeds from the sale of assets.

