Victims named in Dallas air show crash; NTSB investigation underway

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is handling the investigation, said there were five crew members on the Boeing B -17 Flying Fortress and one pilot on the Bell P-633
DALLAS (AP) — Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show.
The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.
They died Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the air show, which opened on Veterans' Day.
Several videos posted on social media show the fighter plane flying into the bomber.
Armin Mizani, the mayor of Keller, Texas, said Barker was a retired pilot who lived in Keller, a town of 50,000, where many of the residents know each other.
“It’s definitely a big loss in our community,” he said. “We’re grieving.”
In this photo provided by Larry Petterborg, firefighters work at the crash scene after a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided in the midair during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Larry Petterborg - ugc, Larry Petterborg
In this photo provided by Larry Petterborg, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, front, is seen seconds before colliding with a Bell P-63 Kingcobra in the midair during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Larry Petterborg - ugc, Larry Petterborg
In this photo provided by Larry Petterborg, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collide in the midair during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Larry Petterborg - ugc, Larry Petterborg
This undated photo provided by his family shows Terry Barker. He was identified by his family as one of the six people who were killed when two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Keller, Texas, Mayor Armin Mizani said he and other residents of the north Texas town where Barker lived are grieving his death. Barker was a retired pilot for American Airlines and had also flown helicopters while serving in the Army.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Family Photo
FILE - The historic military B-17 aircraft named "Texas Raiders" flies over Barksdale A.F.B., La., on May 8, 2021. On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, the plane collided with another during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show.
Scott M. Lieberman - handout one time use, Scott M. Lieberman
A unidentified person stands by a fence at Dallas Executive Airport where two vintage aircraft crashed during an airshow, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)
Nathaniel Ross
People leave the Dallas Executive Airport after two historic military planes crashed during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Nathaniel Ross - handout one time use, Nathaniel Ross Photography
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Nathaniel Ross - handout one time use, Nathaniel Ross Photography
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
LM Otero - staff, AP
First responders and others stand at Dallas Executive Airport where two historic military planes collided and crashed during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
LM Otero - staff, AP
People leave the Dallas Executive Airport where two historic military planes crashed during an airshow, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
LM Otero - staff, AP
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Nathaniel Ross - handout one time use, Nathaniel Ross Photography
People leave the Dallas Executive Airport after two historic military planes crashed during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
LM Otero - staff, AP
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military planes collided and crashed on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Liesbeth Powers
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport are shown in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
Emergency responders stage on the flightline at the Dallas Executive Airport where two vintage aircraft crashed during an airshow, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
LM Otero - staff, AP
