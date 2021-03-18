Victims wait for ruling in lawsuit over Liberian massacre

Thomas has also argued that too much time had elapsed to file the lawsuit under the 1992 federal Torture Victim Prevention Act. Thomas has said he had never been to the church and argued that any injuries the plaintiffs suffered were from people that he did not control.

“Mr. Thomas has always disputed the allegations,” his lawyer, Nixon Teah Kannah said in an email on Thursday. “We filed an answer to the complaint denying that Mr. Thomas was involved and or responsible in any way for what occurred at the Lutheran Church.”

In the court filing Tuesday, the survivors asked U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker to rule for them, arguing their evidence Plaintiffs’ evidence showed Thomas “was responsible for the massacre and is liable for extrajudicial killings, attempted extrajudicial killings, torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.”

They are seeking damages, but do not believe he has significant assets, Sarkarati said.

They allege Thomas was in command as soldiers fired into the packed church from the front door and through windows, targeting those trying to escape.