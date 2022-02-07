Video captures Maryland crossing guard's heroic act to save student

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer is being credited with saving a middle school student from being hit by a car, officials say.

Cpl. Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department was directing traffic on Friday at a crosswalk when the North East Middle School student entered the intersection. The officer then realized that an approaching car was not going to be able to stop in time and reacted quickly by pushing the student out of the way. The officer herself was struck by the car.

The incident was caught on camera, WUSA reported.

After the officer was struck, the student and the driver were seen attending to her.

Cecil County Executive Danielle Hernberger shared the video on her Facebook page. Hernberger said she has spoken with the town's mayor and they are working on commendations for Goodyear.

Cpl. John Fakner of the North East Police Department said Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

The driver of the car was cited for several traffic violations including negligent driving, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said.

