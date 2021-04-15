Video: Chicago boy wasn't holding gun when shot by officer

“The juvenile offender had the gun in his right hand ... looked at the officer which could be interpreted as attempting to acquire a target and began to turn to face the officer attempting to swing the gun in his direction,” Grace wrote. “At this point the officer was faced with a life threatening and deadly force situation. All prior attempts to deescalate and gain compliance with all of the officer's lawful orders had failed."

But Adeena Weiss-Ortiz, an attorney for Toledo’s family, told reporters the footage and other videos “speak for themselves.”

Weiss-Ortiz said it's irrelevant whether Toledo was holding a gun before he turned toward the officer.

“If he had a gun, he tossed it," she said. “The officer said, 'Show me your hands.” He complied. He turned around.”

The Chicago Police Department typically doesn't release the names of officers involved in such shootings this early on in an investigation, but Stillman's name, age and race — he's 34 and white — were listed in the investigation reports released Thursday.

Weiss-Ortiz said that she looked into Stillman's record but found no prior disciplinary issues.