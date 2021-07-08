Video: Mississippi deputy retreated before shooting man

Johnson has an object in his hand that authorities say was a knife. He appears to stab Jackson in the leg while the deputy tries to get up — at one point pressing with his hand on Johnson's head while firing another shot. After regaining his feet, the deputy fires a final shot as Johnson kneels on the pavement. He doesn't get up again.

The video has no sound and it's unclear exactly how many shots Jackson fired. Authorities previously said the deputy fired his gun four or five times.

“We are heartbroken, horrified that an officer would fire his weapon repeatedly into somebody that was already down,” said Karen Johnson, Reginald’s aunt.

Dennis Kenney, a professor of criminal justice at John Jay College in New York and a former police officer, reviewed the video and told the newspaper the shooting appeared justified because the footage shows the deputy “trying to retreat.”

“He gets tangled up in trying to retreat and falls," Kenney said. "It looks like the individual is trying to stab him. It appears to me that the officer is simply defending himself.”

