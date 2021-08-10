Video of San Diego deputy's exposure to fentanyl criticized

“Content like this simply creates more fear and irrational panic that fuels further punitive responses to the overdose crisis, instead of the public health approach we need,” said Kassandra Frederique, the group’s executive director.

Two professional groups — the American College of Medical Toxicology and the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology — said in joint statement in 2017 that the risk of significant exposure to fentanyl is “extremely low” for emergency responders. The authors noted reports of responders feeling dizzy or like the body was shutting down or dying but finds, “Toxicity cannot occur from simply being in proximity to the drug.”

Gore, who has announced he will not seek a fourth term next year, has been silent as criticism of the video grew. He appears at the end of the public service announcement to emphasize the dangers of fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin.

“Being exposed to just a few small grains of fentanyl could have deadly consequences,” Gore says to the camera. “The dangers of fentanyl are real and this drug is killing our communities.”

