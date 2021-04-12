Video shows Black player forced to sit near banana peels

A Black football player at a northwest Illinois high school is seen on video sitting down in a locker littered with banana peels after a teammate threatens to break his knees if he doesn't comply.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault called the incident at Moline High School a “disturbing racist scene.” Detectives interviewed student athletes, coaches and staff members over the weekend and turned their findings over to prosecutors, Gault said.

The investigation centers on an 11-second video clip in which another player, whose hand can be seen but face doesn't appear, threatens the Black player to sit in the locker “or I'll break both your knees.” When the player sits down, others can be heard shouting, “Yeah!”

Gault said the investigation determined the people involved were teammates “of both different and similar races to the victim.” He also said all players involved have been identified.

“Regardless of these facts, we all agree that this is a disgusting way to treat a fellow teammate, a fellow human being and most certainly a friend,” Gault said.