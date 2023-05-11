Watch the moment a stray bullet hit the field during a Little League game in San Marcos, California.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch the moment a stray bullet hit the field during a Little League game in San Marcos, California.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
"When asked what they were doing by the roadway, (one child) informed me their mother had kicked them out of the vehicle on U.S. Highway 6," a…
The latest gun violence to strike the country sent hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic.
The 9-month-old was attacked inside the single-family home and died at the scene; the child's grandmother was seriously injured in the attack.
Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.