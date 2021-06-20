Video shows California deputy kicking suspect in head

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy is under criminal investigation after he was recorded on video kicking a pursuit suspect in the head while the man appeared to be surrendering.

The San Bernardino County deputy, who was not named, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the Sun newspaper reported Saturday.

“This incident raises concerns. I expect my deputies to remain professional while engaging the public,” Sheriff John McMahon said in a statement.

The suspect was riding a motorcycle early Wednesday when he failed to pull over for a traffic stop and led the deputy on a high-speed chase on Interstate 15 and surface streets near Victorville, the newspaper said. He eventually ditched the motorcycle and hid at a car dealership.