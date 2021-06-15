Video shows man apologized before Honolulu police shot him

Police and city officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday after the widow's lawyers released the video. Now-retired chief Susan Ballard previously said that Myeni’s race wasn’t a factor in the fatal shooting.

A statement from the lawyers who released the video said Honolulu police "tried to convince the public that this was a burglary and that Lindani Myeni was acting erratically; but the doorbell video we have now obtained from the owner shows that HPD knew all along these stories were untrue.”

The statement added: “We have also compelled the City to turn over unredacted body cam footage in its original format, producing much better quality audio and images than the version that HPD played for the press on April 16, 2021.”

The doorbell footage shows that Myeni arrived at the house soon after a couple entered the home that night. According to depositions in the lawsuit, the man and woman were tourists staying in the multi-unit dwelling, the lawyers said.

The footage shows Myeni walking into the home, wearing a face mask and his umqhele, a traditional Zulu headband.

He is later seen standing outside the house, his phone and headband in his left hand.