Video shows man moving in car before police fatally shot him

An officer responded to a trespassing call that LeRoux had ordered food, refused to pay for it and wouldn't move his SUV from the drive-thru lane, according to police. The officer immediately radioed that he saw a gun on the front passenger seat and repeatedly ordered LeRoux at gunpoint to raise his hands and slowly unlock one of his doors with his left hand.

“He's awake, but he's not listening to my commands,” the officer said over his radio. “He's got his hands on his phone. The gun is on the passenger seat. Get cover!”

Officers taking cover behind a shield approached LeRoux's SUV and placed "stop sticks" in front of the vehicle. Police placed the camera in the drive-thru window to get a better vantage point of the gun in his car, Jones said.

A woman from the police department's emergency command center spoke to LeRoux over his cellphone. LeRoux said he saw the officers and compiled with their commands to raise his hands.

“I can hear them just fine," he said.

“We're just trying to help you here,” the woman told LeRoux, asking him to extend his hands out a window.

Jones said the officers didn't see LeRoux's hands up or out the window.

A police sergeant later called LeRoux.