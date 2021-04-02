Video shows Oklahoma jailer being brutalized by inmates

“We’re going to try to release information earlier in the future,” he said.

Police identified the officers who shot Williams as Lt. Coy Gilbert, a 23-year veteran, and Officer Kevin Kuhlman, who has five years of service. Both have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.

Gourley defended the officers' decision to enter the pod and use force.

“They have to try and rescue the hostage because of the situation," Gourley said. “We can’t sit there and watch him be brutalized any more or possibly killed."

Gourley said officers were unable to immediately check on Williams or render aid because inmates were moving freely about the pod, which housed 37 inmates and hadn't been secured.

“When this initially happened, the area was not secure," Gourley said. “They had to reformulate a plan, reassemble with less lethal and other devices to get in there."

Williams' family has criticized police and jail officials for their handling of the incident and called for the two officers and Gourley to be fired.