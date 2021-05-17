Video shows slain Dallas 4-year-old being taken from bed

DALLAS (AP) — About two hours before a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a Dallas street, a man lifted the sleeping boy from his bed and carried him away, court documents say, citing home surveillance video.

The boy, whom authorities identified Monday as Cash Gernon, was being taken care of by the girlfriend of Cash's father, police said. The girlfriend, who said Cash's father had been absent since March, identified the person who took Cash from his bed at 5 a.m. Saturday as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, police said.

A police detective watched the home surveillance video with the girlfriend, who identified Brown as the man who took the boy from his crib, according to the detective's arrest affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News. The affidavit does not detail Brown’s relationship to Cash’s family or offer any explanation for Brown taking Cash.

Brown is being held on charges of kidnapping and burglary.

The girlfriend called police shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday to say Cash was missing. Meanwhile, police had found the boy dead around 6:50 a.m. about a half-mile from her home.