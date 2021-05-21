Video shows suspect asleep before confession in Iowa slaying

During cross-examination, Romero admitted that she falsely told Bahena Rivera that investigators had found hair in his car and already had his cellphone records.

Romero also admitted that she told Bahena Rivera she was not with immigration enforcement, even though he was later taken into the custody of federal authorities on an immigration detainer halfway through the interrogation. Bahena Rivera arrived in the U.S. from Mexico as a teenager and had been living in the country illegally.

Outside the presence of the jury, prosecutor Scott Brown said the idea that the confession was false and coerced was disproven by evidence showing Bahena Rivera directing police to the location of Tibbetts’ remains. Judge Joel Yates has barred testimony on that after finding that Romero failed to read Bahena Rivera his Miranda rights.

Brown on Friday asked Yates to allow him to use that evidence, saying the defense argument made it relevant. Yates ruled that he would continue to bar that testimony for now.