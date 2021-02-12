Video shows Texas mom tackle man she says was peeping through daughter's bedroom window

A mom in Texas tackled a man she says she spotted peeping through her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window.

The event was captured by the dash-cam of a police car that had been called to the scene, and has quickly become a viral video since its public release.

Click2Houston News reports that Phyllis Pena had returned to her Lake Jackson home from the store at around 7 a.m. when she saw a man in her yard, peering through the window of her daughter’s room. Fortunately, her daughter was not in the room at the time.

Pena promptly called the police, who later identified the man as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins. Hawkins attempted to flee, and would have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for that darned irate mom.

The dash-cam video shows Pena artfully tackling Hawkins to the grown as he tries to speed past her and the cops. Her daughter then has the assist by holding Hawkins down as the officers handcuff him.

“I figured it’s the least I could do if I got him down, tripped him down, whatever, then they could just catch up,” she later explains to the news station.