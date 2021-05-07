Video shows Texas police shoot man who had club, box cutter

After another officer arrived, Pinke lowered himself from the second floor of the apartment. After the officers repeatedly said, “Don't do it!” Pinke is heard shouting, “Shoot! Shoot!” He charged at the officers, who shot him five times. He dropped the stick as he fell, then a box cutter as he writhed on the ground. The officers were not injured, police said.

Pinke’s family had said the incident should have been handled as a mental health check instead of a domestic violence call and questioned why the officers didn't try to deescalate the situation.

Biggs said the woman, who was not identified, told officers that Pinke had told her he would not be taken alive after the initial contact with the officer. He also said that while both officers had stun guns, the fatal confrontation was too close and sudden for their use.

“The suspect was wielding two deadly weapons, and we’re not countering two deadly weapons with a less-lethal device,” Biggs said.

Both officers involved in the shooting, with more than 20 years of experience each, have been placed on paid leave while the department and Dallas County prosecutors investigate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0