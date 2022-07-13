 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

Video shows Uvalde police waiting in hallway; Biden heads to Mideast; Sri Lankan president flees

Today is Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

A severe storm threat is in place for the Southeast as very hot temperatures continue across the South and Central U.S. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, July 13

Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear program
Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear program

President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel for the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency. It's a whirlwind four-day trip in which he will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi Arabian officials. Biden is participating in a formal welcome ceremony in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and will receive a briefing on Israel's Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defense systems. He'll later make his way to Jerusalem for a wreath laying ceremony at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial to Holocaust victims in World War II. Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank. He then heads to Saudi Arabia.

President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM
President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

Sri Lanka's president has fled the country, slipping away only hours before he promised to resign under pressure from protesters enraged by a devastating economic crisis. But the crowds quickly trained their ire on the prime minster, storming his office Wednesday and demanding he also go. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives. He made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation. Sri Lanka has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel — and now is beset by political chaos.

Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school
Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school

Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with an AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America's deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting
Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, "unhinged" dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion
US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion

Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations have tentatively agreed to back a cap on the price of Russian oil, the main pillar of the Kremlin's financial revenue. Participants in the price cap plan would agree to purchase the oil at a lower than market price. The idea is to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine to a halt while possibly lowering energy costs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touring Indo-Pacific countries to lobby for the price cap proposal. In Japan on Tuesday, U.S. and Japanese officials agreed to explore the feasibility of price caps.

Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports
Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports

The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the meeting in Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any agreement needs to ensure Russia "will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports." Kuleba also told the AP that Ukraine's military is "planning and preparing for full liberation" of Russian-occupied cities and towns near the country's Black Sea coast.

State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban
State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban

Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing the state's near total ban on abortion. A state court in Baton Rouge released a judge's order Tuesday blocking enforcement while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit. The suit originated in New Orleans but was shifted to Baton Rouge by a judge who said it belonged in the state's capital. Louisiana's law includes "trigger language" that made it effective when the Supreme Court reversed national abortion rights on June 24. The suit claims the state law is unclear on when the ban takes effect and on medical exceptions to it.

Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high
Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high

U.S. inflation likely reached a new 40-year high in June, driven up by a spike in gas costs, more expensive food and rent, and pricier cars and hotel rooms. A government report Wednesday is expected to show that consumer prices soared 8.8% in June compared with a year earlier, according to data provide FactSet. That would be an increase from 8.6% in May and the biggest yearly rise since December 1981. Inflation at that level would make it highly likely the Federal Reserve will implement another large interest rate increase at its next meeting in two weeks. Higher rates are intended to cool consumer and business spending and slow the economy and inflation.

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. In a fiery filing, Twitter accuses Musk of violating the merger agreement "because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests." Twitter filed its lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around
7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around

Police are seeking a lone gunman wanted for six robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores where two people were killed and three wounded. Authorities have connected the suspect to robberies early Monday in Ontario, Upland, Riverside, La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana. One of those killed was 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch. His father, Jim Hirsch, said his son had recently gotten sober and was turning around his life as a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea. He lamented his son didn't get more time to "enjoy a normal life." The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11, when the company celebrates its anniversary.

Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win

Legal experts are expressing skepticism that actress Amber Heard can persuade a Virginia judge to set aside a $10 million defamation verdict awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's lawyers filed a motion earlier this month seeking to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds. They argue that the verdicts are inconsistent and irreconcilable, especially since the jury awarded damages to both Depp and Heard: $10 million to him and $2 million to her for a separate counterclaim. They also say a case of mistaken identity with a juror should invalidate the verdict. Depp won his verdict last month after a jury said he was defamed by an op-ed piece Heard wrote in 2018.

Emmy surprises: 'Squid Game,' Dave Chappelle, 'This Is Us'
Emmy surprises: 'Squid Game,' Dave Chappelle, 'This Is Us'

The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises, like "This Is Us" and "black-ish" walking away forever limply and Nathan Lane making history as the most-nominated best comedy guest actor in Emmy history. Dave Chappelle's special "The Closer" was nominated for best variety special and best directing for a variety special despite criticism over its anti-transgender comments. And Hulu's buzzy true crime satire "Only Murders in the Building" was eligible for the first time this year and slayed with 17 nominations, including writing, outstanding comedy and stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

LeBron critical on his show of US efforts to get Griner home
LeBron critical on his show of US efforts to get Griner home

LeBron James is publicly criticizing the United States' handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner's case in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: "The Shop: Uninterrupted." Griner is on trial in Russia for drug possession. She pleaded guilty last week and will appear again in court on Thursday. James tweeted Tuesday night that his comments in the trailer weren't intended to be critical of the U.S. efforts to get Griner back. It's unclear when the show was filmed, although in the trailer it's mentioned she had been in Russia for over 110 days which would be roughly five weeks ago.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Turkey Eid al-Adha

APTOPIX Turkey Eid al-Adha

People cast long shadows on the ground as they gather in a promenade next to the Bosphorus during Eid al-Adha festivities in Istanbul, Turkey,…

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 13

Today in history: July 13

Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting star Shohei Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win as the Ameri…

Today in sports history: July 13

Today in sports history: July 13

In 1971, Reggie Jackson hits a mammoth home run off the power generator on the right-field roof at Tiger Stadium to highlight a barrage of six…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

