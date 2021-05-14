Videos show detail of death of inmate at South Carolina jail

Graziano said this week the two deputies remained with the department, "re-assigned per policy to administrative duties.” Local prosecutors have said charges are possible but that they want more information. A local coroner has not released a specific cause of Sutherland's death.

In a statement Thursday, Graziano said she had held the video's release in deference to the wishes of Sutherland's family but that now it "is clearly time for the public to view what happened.”

Since the death, the sheriff said her agency is “evaluating options for global improvement, including a focus on mental health awareness," noting she had seen “fellow officers take on mental health responsibilities that they are not equipped to handle.”

In a news conference Friday, an attorney for the Sutherland family said that Sutherland’s mental health issues of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder were so severe he should never have been held in a nonmedical portion of the jail, and that the videos portrayed a “use of force that was so unnecessary and excessive that there are no words." He said that the family is pursuing civil litigation against authorities.