Videos show Rochester officers pepper-spraying 9-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester released two body-camera videos Sunday of officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and sprayed with what police called a chemical “irritant.”

The Democrat and Chronicle reported that prior to the release of the videos, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her concern for the “child that was harmed during this incident that happened on Friday.”

“I have a 10-year-old child, so she’s a child, she’s a baby. This video, as a mother, is not anything you want to see," Warren went on to say.

A total of nine officers and supervisors responded to the report of “family trouble” on Friday. The girl can be heard in the body-camera videos from officers at the scene screaming frantically for her father as the officers try to restrain her.

At a news conference Sunday, Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson described the girl as suicidal.

“She indicated she wanted to kill herself and she wanted to kill her mom,” he said.