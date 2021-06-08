Vinyl records surge during pandemic, keeping sales spinning

“Guardians of the Galaxy” featured a grooving mixtape with hits from the 1960s and 70s that became a chart topper, while Netlfix’s “Stranger Things” featured a mixtape with the Clash and other artists from the '80s.

That surge in interest in records and cassettes bodes well for the annual celebration of indie music stores, those local music hubs where people can thumb through albums, CDs and cassettes, and talk music.

New releases, a hallmark of Record Store Day, which is being held on June 12 and July 17, include everything from Black Sabbath to The Blind Boys of Alabama, and the Buzzcocks to The Notorious B.I.G.

Many of those are one-time exclusives available only on Record Store Day, making them rare and collectible.

The story of its start begins in Maine, where Chris Brown from Bull Moose Music pitched the idea in 2007, and was joined by Eric Levin from the Alliance of Independent Music Stores.

A year later, the first Record Store Day launched.

These days, retailing is far different from the golden era when teens rushed to their local store to flip through 45-rpm records.