Violent arrest in Colorado reignites anger over policing

In a tweet, Coffman said he did not think it was appropriate for him to comment until the investigation is complete.

“The time has come for a leader who will stand up for communities of color and stand against police violence,” Rathod said.

Based on his experience with previous cases, Rathod believes race played a role in how Vinson was treated by police.

“Both our clients appear to have been treated with hatred and disdain in part because of the color of their skin,” he said.

Rathod said the criminal justice system treated Vinson, who faced an arrest warrant for a probation violation, more harshly than the officer accused of beating him. His bond was not set until Wednesday, requiring him to remain in jail as he waited, while Haubert was able to turn himself into authorities and be released quickly, he said.

Mari Newman, the lawyer for Elijah McClain’s father and estate, said she represented the family of a young Black man, Jamaal Bonner, who was fatally shot three times in the back by Aurora police nearly 20 years ago. The case resulted in a settlement in which police agreed to change training and recruitment tactics and to make sure their force looked “more like the community they’re policing,” she said.