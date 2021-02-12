Viral Vegas: Deaths jump, tourism slumps amid long pandemic

Deaths in Nevada hit a single-day record of 71 on Jan. 21. On Thursday, the statewide death total from COVID-19 was 4,637 since the pandemic began.

As in other cities, some overwhelmed funeral homes have used refrigerated trailers to hold the dead, interim Coroner Michael Murphy said.

“It’s nothing like I ever experienced in my nursing career,” said Dina Armstrong, a nurse at MountainView Hospital in northwest Las Vegas. “Dealing with this disease is mind-blowing — the stress and the environment.”

On the streets, the result is many fewer tourists and "a very different experience,” said Marilinda Sepulveda, a repeat visitor, as she and her husband waited to snap photos next to the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

The couple from Mission, Texas, spent two nights at the Cosmopolitan hotel in the heart of the Strip. “The nightlife is: You gamble, you walk, you go to your room,” Sepulveda said.

Speaking through a cloth face mask, her husband, Ozzy Benavidez, said they would have gone to magic shows and restaurants. Instead, the pair bought take-out meals and ate in their room.

Some marquee properties have been idled, including the Mirage casino and its iconic man-made volcano eruptions on the Strip.