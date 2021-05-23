Viral video drew hundreds to California party; 150 arrested

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach Saturday night, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to disperse.

The massive gathering began with a now-deleted video posted on the popular social media app from a user named adrian.lopez517, who invited anyone to his birthday party by Huntington Beach's fire pits Saturday night, the Orange County Register reported Sunday. The hashtag “AdriansKickBack” received more than 180 million views on TikTok.

One partygoer told a New York Times reporter: “It's the first lit party since COVID.”

At least 400 people showed up as early as Friday evening around a lifeguard tower, police Lt. Brian Smith said. When people in the crowd began to launch fireworks near the fire pits, he said, officers declared an unlawful assembly and the partygoers scattered.