Virginia authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old

Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferred from juvenile court to Circuit Court for trial as an adult.

Shannon Taylor, Henrico County Commonwealth’s attorney, said Monday following a closed hearing before Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Stacy E. Lee that her office has given notice it is seeking the transfer. A transfer hearing was set for Nov. 22, and either side can appeal the judge’s decision, said Taylor.

Though the youth is charged with first-degree murder, if he is tried in juvenile court, he could only be held by the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice until the age of 21. If tried as an adult, he could receive up to life in prison.

Taylor said that with a conviction for charges as serious as those he is facing, six or seven years in the juvenile system may not be adequate for him to receive the services he may need. On the other hand, she said seeking transfer does not necessarily mean her office believes a young person should be serving a significant part of their life in adult prison.