Virginia city gives Lee statue to African-American museum, which plans to melt it down

In a historic vote early Tuesday morning, the city council in Charlottesville, Virginia voted unanimously to donate the city’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, which plans to melt the statue.

The Jefferson School, a cultural arts and history center in Charlottesville, outlines a plan to use the bronze from the statue to create a new work of public art. The sculpture will then be given to the city to display on public land. The Jefferson School’s was the only local proposal the city received for ownership of the Lee statue.

The council initially decided to table the vote due to Vice Mayor Sena Magill’s absence, which was due to a family emergency, and disagreements on plans for the city’s statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson as well as a statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Shoshone interpreter Sacajawea. All three statues were removed by the city in July.

After members of the public voiced their frustration with a delayed decision, the councilors agreed to vote on the Lee statue only. The vote took place minutes after midnight.

The Jefferson School’s project, entitled Swords Into Plowshares, received almost 30 letters of support from organizations and individuals; including The Descendants of Enslaved Communities at the University of Virginia, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, the Equal Justice Initiative, Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, descendants of Monticello’s enslaved community and members of the former Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials and Public Spaces, among others.

Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School, told Charlottesville's The Daily Progress in October that she and her colleagues had spent months ironing out the details of the proposal.

“The idea that a community could take the implements of war and turn them into plowshares or implements of social good is really what’s behind this. So, when we think about the project, it is about transformation, taking something that is symbolically traumatic and turning it into something that responds to the cultural values of Charlottesville,” Douglas said.

Councilors primarily disagreed on the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue. The Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center has been in the running for ownership of the statue since before it was removed.

Executive Director Alexandria Searls submitted a proposal for recontextualizing the statue that includes bringing awareness to the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women. The statue would be juxtaposed with Native American art and items in the museum’s collection related to the exhibition.

Searls has worked with members of the Shoshone tribe for several years to discuss appropriate interpretation of the statue and other representations of Sacajawea.

While most councilors voiced support for the proposal, Councilor Lloyd Snook said the city needed to accept at least one proposal that would help recoup money spent on the removal of statues. He suggested selling the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue to Harlan Crow, a real estate developer who owns a statuary garden in Texas and submitted a proposal to take ownership of the statue.

“If we're giving the statue to the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center, we're effectively giving them a gift that costs us $325,000. Would we give them $325,000 in cash? I think the answer is clearly no,” Snook said.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker said said she’d rather have a discussion about how to properly contextualize the statue.

“(The Crow proposal) screams white supremacy,” Walker said, adding that people should not be able to have a tea party in a garden where symbols of white supremacy are displayed.

“There’s a saying, all money ain't good money,” she said.

City Attorney Lisa Robertson pointed out the base of the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue still has to be removed, which could cost as much as $250,000.

None of the councilors expressed a strong feeling about any of the proposals for the Jackson statue, but they discussed a proposal from LAXART, an art museum in Los Angeles that submitted a proposal for the Lee and Jackson statues for an exhibit about decommissioned Confederate monuments and the Lost Cause. Councilors asked city staff to reach out to LAXART representatives to see if they would be open to just acquiring only the Jackson statue.

Deputy City Manager Ashley Marshall said the city received seven proposals for the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue and six for Lee, Jackson or both. Under a state court order, City Council was required to solicit and consider proposals for the statues but not required to accept any of them.

Several community members spoke in support of the Jefferson School proposal at the meeting. Charlottesville Human Rights Commission chair Mary Bauer shared the commission’s position on the proposal.

“This proposal best speaks to the values of equity and racial justice that the Human Rights Commission was created to advance, and we urge you to select it,” Bauer said.

Lisa Draine, the mother of a survivor of the car attack at the 2017 Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, said her daughter, a University of Virginia student at the time, was severely injured in the deadly car attack that killed Heather Heyer.

“For four years, I've driven by the Lee statue reliving that awful weekend that my family and our community endured … Last summer when the Lee and Jackson monuments finally came down, I breathed a sigh of relief, but I knew we weren't done,” Draine said.

“Removing the statues was a huge symbolic victory, but that act would not bring back Heather Heyer or undo the physical and emotional damage to my daughter and the dozens of others who were injured ... And above all, it would not correct the harms of the past 400 years that our Black citizens have endured. As long as the Lee statue remains intact, the harm persists,” she said.

Several speakers came out in support of the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center acquiring the statue, including descendants of Sacajawea and other members of the Shoshone tribe.

Rose Ann Abrahamson, a direct descendant of Sacajawea, said she wanted to see the statue contextualized in a way that dignifies Sacajawea’s legacy.

“Let us give (Sacajawea) her reward as a dignified catalyst of peace and unity between cultures. Place this statue in the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center … so that we can celebrate this month and this holiday in peace knowing that we made the right decision,” Abrahamson said.

