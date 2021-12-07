Virginia city gives Lee statue to African-American museum, which plans to melt it down

In a historic vote early Tuesday morning, the city council in Charlottesville, Virginia voted unanimously to donate the city’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, which plans to melt the statue. The Jefferson School, a cultural arts and history center in Charlottesville, outlines a plan to use the bronze from the statue to create a new work of public art. The sculpture will then be given to the city to display on public land. The Jefferson School’s was the only local proposal the city received for ownership of the Lee statue.
The council initially decided to table the vote due to Vice Mayor Sena Magill’s absence, which was due to a family emergency, and disagreements on plans for the city’s statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson as well as a statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Shoshone interpreter Sacajawea. All three statues were removed by the city in July. After members of the public voiced their frustration with a delayed decision, the councilors agreed to vote on the Lee statue only. The vote took place minutes after midnight.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Robert E. Lee is lifted from its pedestal July 10, 2021 in Market Street Park in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Jefferson School’s project, entitled Swords Into Plowshares, received almost 30 letters of support from organizations and individuals; including The Descendants of Enslaved Communities at the University of Virginia, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, the Equal Justice Initiative, Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, descendants of Monticello’s enslaved community and members of the former Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials and Public Spaces, among others. Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School, told Charlottesville's The Daily Progress in October that she and her colleagues had spent months ironing out the details of the proposal. “The idea that a community could take the implements of war and turn them into plowshares or implements of social good is really what’s behind this. So, when we think about the project, it is about transformation, taking something that is symbolically traumatic and turning it into something that responds to the cultural values of Charlottesville,” Douglas said. Councilors primarily disagreed on the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue. The Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center has been in the running for ownership of the statue since before it was removed. Executive Director Alexandria Searls submitted a proposal for recontextualizing the statue that includes bringing awareness to the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women. The statue would be juxtaposed with Native American art and items in the museum’s collection related to the exhibition. Searls has worked with members of the Shoshone tribe for several years to discuss appropriate interpretation of the statue and other representations of Sacajawea. While most councilors voiced support for the proposal, Councilor Lloyd Snook said the city needed to accept at least one proposal that would help recoup money spent on the removal of statues. He suggested selling the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue to Harlan Crow, a real estate developer who owns a statuary garden in Texas and submitted a proposal to take ownership of the statue. “If we're giving the statue to the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center, we're effectively giving them a gift that costs us $325,000. Would we give them $325,000 in cash? I think the answer is clearly no,” Snook said. Mayor Nikuyah Walker said said she’d rather have a discussion about how to properly contextualize the statue. “(The Crow proposal) screams white supremacy,” Walker said, adding that people should not be able to have a tea party in a garden where symbols of white supremacy are displayed. “There’s a saying, all money ain't good money,” she said. City Attorney Lisa Robertson pointed out the base of the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue still has to be removed, which could cost as much as $250,000. None of the councilors expressed a strong feeling about any of the proposals for the Jackson statue, but they discussed a proposal from LAXART, an art museum in Los Angeles that submitted a proposal for the Lee and Jackson statues for an exhibit about decommissioned Confederate monuments and the Lost Cause. Councilors asked city staff to reach out to LAXART representatives to see if they would be open to just acquiring only the Jackson statue. Deputy City Manager Ashley Marshall said the city received seven proposals for the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue and six for Lee, Jackson or both. Under a state court order , City Council was required to solicit and consider proposals for the statues but not required to accept any of them. Several community members spoke in support of the Jefferson School proposal at the meeting. Charlottesville Human Rights Commission chair Mary Bauer shared the commission’s position on the proposal. “This proposal best speaks to the values of equity and racial justice that the Human Rights Commission was created to advance, and we urge you to select it,” Bauer said. Lisa Draine, the mother of a survivor of the car attack at the 2017 Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, said her daughter, a University of Virginia student at the time, was severely injured in the deadly car attack that killed Heather Heyer. “For four years, I've driven by the Lee statue reliving that awful weekend that my family and our community endured … Last summer when the Lee and Jackson monuments finally came down, I breathed a sigh of relief, but I knew we weren't done,” Draine said. “Removing the statues was a huge symbolic victory, but that act would not bring back Heather Heyer or undo the physical and emotional damage to my daughter and the dozens of others who were injured ... And above all, it would not correct the harms of the past 400 years that our Black citizens have endured. As long as the Lee statue remains intact, the harm persists,” she said. Several speakers came out in support of the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center acquiring the statue, including descendants of Sacajawea and other members of the Shoshone tribe. Rose Ann Abrahamson, a direct descendant of Sacajawea, said she wanted to see the statue contextualized in a way that dignifies Sacajawea’s legacy. “Let us give (Sacajawea) her reward as a dignified catalyst of peace and unity between cultures. Place this statue in the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center … so that we can celebrate this month and this holiday in peace knowing that we made the right decision,” Abrahamson said.
The statue of Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tim Smith, of Washington, DC sketches before the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Onlookers gather in the public viewing area to watch the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gary Flowers, host of The Gary Flowers Show, a radio show in Richmond, VA, has someone snap a photo with his phone after the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Onlookers were kept behind barricades as the statue erected to honor Robert E. Lee was removed from Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va. on Wed. Sept 8, 2021
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
The bottom half of the Lee statue is loaded onto a flatbed truck on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rig Mading, of Stafford, attends the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The bottom half of the Lee statue is loaded onto a flatbed truck on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The bottom half of the Lee statue is loaded onto a flatbed truck on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The statue of Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews prep the statue of Robert E. Lee for removal from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. is lifted in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
One of spectators holds a Black Lives Matter flag as Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. is removed in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews work on removing Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews work on cutting the top part of Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The top part of Robert E. Lee statue is lifted on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The top part of Robert E. Lee statue is lifted on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The top part of Robert E. Lee statue is lifted on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews work on cutting the top part of Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews work on cutting the top part of Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. is removed from a pedestal in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
"I've never thought I would see this day," says Amanda Lynch of Richmond as she witnesses the removal of Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. is lifted in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
(From left) Raymond McCoy, Muhammad Abdul-Rahman, and Andrew Horton, all of Richmond, pose with borrowed flags for a photo just before the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Onlookers attend the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Councilman Michael Jones Richmond City Council 9th District speaks to the media after the statue of Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
After removing the upper torso portion of the Lee statue, crews begin to prepare the horse and legs for transport on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Onlookers document the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dr. Kenneth Warren Foster and his son Xavier Foster, 6, of Richmond, attend the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Foster noted that, aside from recognizing "the removal of racist symbols," his son is the sixth generation in his family to witness the statue. His ancestor Jack Foster lived in Richmond when the statue was originally unveiled.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The statue of Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews begin cutting the Lee statue into pieces to be transported away from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews begin cutting the Lee statue into pieces to be transported away from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews begin cutting the Lee statue into pieces to be transported away from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews work on the Lee statue after it was removed from its pedestal in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Lee statue is on the ground after being removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Lee statue is on the ground after being removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The statue of Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The statue of Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews begin removing the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews start to remove the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam were on hand to watch the removal of the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews begin removing the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crowds watch the Lee statue being removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews begin removing the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews begin removing the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crowds wait to get in to watch the removal of the Lee statue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews begin removing the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A crowd gathers to watch the Lee statue come down in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A man ascends to the Lee statue on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Lee statue seen on on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Lee statue seen on on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Lee statue seen on on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Lee statue seen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Lee statue seen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews prepare to remove the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews prepare to remove the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Robert E. Lee Statue makes its way down moment avenue on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A pedestal sits empty after the Robert E. Lee Statue was taken down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Community members watch as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deja Spicely watches as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A person watches as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A person watches as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lightening strikes behind a pedestal where Robert E. Lee sat since 1890 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lightening strikes behind an empty pedestal where Robert E. Lee sat since 1890 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A woman waves as crews take away the Robert E. Lee Statue down moment avenue on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kate Fowler makes prints as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The print said "Giddy Up Loser."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Community members watch as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bee The Gardner watches as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A pedestal where Robert E. Lee sat since 1890 sits empty on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ryshawn Lee Taylor Richardson watches as Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Community members raise their fists as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workmen begin removal of the plaques on the side of the pedestal after the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN
A workman uses an electric saw to cut the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue. The statue was cut into two pieces for easier transport.
BOB BROWN
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is guided by workmen after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN
The bottom part of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is placed on a trailer after being cut from the rest of the sculpture following removal from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN
The top half of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is moved by a crane after being cut from the rest of the sculpture after removal from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The lower part remained after the top half of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was cut off and moved by a crane after removal from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN
The top half of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, left, is moved by a crane after being cut from the rest of the sculpture, right, following removal from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowed for removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN
The top half of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is moved by a crane after being cut from the rest of the sculpture after removal from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN
Watching as the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Richmond, VA are, from left, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, Virginia First Lady Pam Northam and state Senator Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, right, arrived at the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee before it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue. Stony had removed the other Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, but Lee was on state, not city property. Northam had vowed to take the Lee statue down and after a lengthy court appeal process, accomplished his promise.
BOB BROWN
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN
People crowded barriers to watch as the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is prepared for removal from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal.
BOB BROWN
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue on Wednesday.
BOB BROWN/Times-Dispatch
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN
The feencing around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee appears to make an X as it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue.
BOB BROWN
Crews begin cutting the Lee statue into pieces to be transported away from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Lee Circle on Wednesday morning as seen on the left, and afternoon on the right.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
