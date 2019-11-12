Virginia commission offers no recommendations on gun laws
Virginia commission offers no recommendations on gun laws

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican-led legislative commission in Virginia tasked with offering solutions for curbing gun violence says it has no recommendations to make.

The Virginia Crime Commission issued a short report Tuesday saying that staff found "inconclusive evidence" was available to develop recommendations.

Republicans tasked the commission earlier this year to come up with ideas on how to improve public safety after a mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam had instead wanted lawmakers to vote on gun-control measures during a special session.

Democrats ran aggressively on gun control in legislative elections and won majorities in both the state House and Senate last week.

Northam said he expects lawmakers to pass several gun-control bills next year.

