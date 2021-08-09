Virginia contends with Confederate names on side streets

Fairfax and Loudoun counties are also continuing to pursue changes for names of major highways running through their territory. In Fairfax, the effort is focused on Lee Highway and on Lee-Jackson Highway, which are named for generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Loudoun County solicited the public for new names for John Mosby Highway, named for a Confederate cavalry commander who conducted raids throughout northern Virginia, as well as Harry Byrd Highway, named after a 20th century politician who led the state's massive resistance campaign against federal demands to desegregate public schools.

But the counties are taking a different approach to the many side streets in the region that also carry Confederate names, both well known and long forgotten.

Fairfax is leaving it up to residents to seek a name change on those streets identified by its history commission. So far, not a single street has come forward with a petition to do so.

Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said he doesn't see the inaction as an endorsement of the Confederacy.

“We've raised awareness about where these streets are, and we're leaving it up to the petition process” to allow those who are motivated to press for a change, he said.