Virginia county sign: Conservatives are welcomed home. Liberals? Not so much.

You could call the message near a Hanover County gateway a sign of the times in a nation with a growing intolerance for different political views.

The yellow background and red, black and blue lettering are hard to miss. So is the message.

HANOVER COUNTY

HOME OF PATRICK HENRY

CONSERVATIVES...WELCOME HOME

LIBERALS...?...THANKS FOR VISITING

Obscured by a plank beneath this message is the script identifying the sign as the handiwork of the Patrick Henry Tea Party.

First and foremost, it must be said that whatever signal the sign sends, it’s protected by the First Amendment. And from a county standpoint, it appears to be in compliance.

Tim Wilson, a code compliance officer for Hanover County, said his review of a photograph of the sign indicates that it appears to fall behind the ditch line and behind a Virginia Department of Transportation information sign. “Based on these factors, I believe that the sign is out of the right-of-way,” he said.