Virginia county sign: Conservatives are welcomed home. Liberals? Not so much.

You could call the message near a Hanover County gateway a sign of the times in a nation with a growing intolerance for different political views.
The yellow background and red, black and blue lettering are hard to miss. So is the message.
HANOVER COUNTY
HOME OF PATRICK HENRY
CONSERVATIVES...WELCOME HOME
LIBERALS...?...THANKS FOR VISITING
Obscured by a plank beneath this message is the script identifying the sign as the handiwork of the Patrick Henry Tea Party.
First and foremost, it must be said that whatever signal the sign sends, it’s protected by the First Amendment. And from a county standpoint, it appears to be in compliance.
Tim Wilson, a code compliance officer for Hanover County, said his review of a photograph of the sign indicates that it appears to fall behind the ditch line and behind a Virginia Department of Transportation information sign. “Based on these factors, I believe that the sign is out of the right-of-way,” he said.
This type of sign does not require a sign permit, Wilson said. It falls under a provision of the county zoning ordinance that allows such signs if they display a noncommercial message, are not illuminated, are erected by the property owner or displayed with their permission, and do not contain language or images that are obscene or defamatory.
The sign neither is official nor the first welcome that U.S. Route 33 motorists see when driving from Henrico into Hanover. Almost immediately upon crossing the border, there's a sign in the median from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office urging motorists to drive safely.
But the fault line is real. As a nation, we’ve lost the capacity to disagree agreeably, or even to debate substantive issues in a rational way that does not resort to lies, conspiracy theories and name-calling.
Yes, Hanover County is a reliably Republican jurisdiction. Hanover residents voted 2 to 1 for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.
But liberals and progressives, believe it or not, do populate Hanover — a county with about 108,000 residents.
