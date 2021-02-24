Virginia GOP to choose nominees at convention in Lynchburg

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans have opted to hold an in-person convention at Liberty University in May to choose their nominee for governor, again rejecting an effort to hold a more inclusive firehouse primary.

Party officials said at a virtual meeting Tuesday night they will make accommodations to ensure their convention does not violate pandemic restrictions against mass gatherings, and that participants could stay in their car and vote.

Opponents of the convention, including gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, say it will be impossible to modify the rules to hold a one-site convention, and worry the party's central committee will just step in and choose a nominee on its own.

“So the RPV’s governing board chose a nomination process that is currently illegal under the Governor’s current executive order. We are headed toward 72 members of the SCC choosing our statewide nominees,” Chase said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states electing governors this year. New jersey’s Democratic incumbent is heavily favored to win reelection, so political observers across the country are keenly interested in Virginia’s election as a barometer of political sentiment after Democrats won the White House and Congress last year.