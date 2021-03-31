Virginia governor seeks to accelerate marijuana legalization

Northam's office said his decision to speed up legalization was driven by a state study from last year that found Black Virginians were disproportionately policed and convicted for using marijuana, and by data from state courts that show the trend has continued even since lawmakers decriminalized marijuana last year.

Discussions with lawmakers went down to the wire; Wednesday was Northam's deadline for taking action on legislation.

His office issued a press release, filled with supportive remarks from legislative leaders in both chambers and two Republicans, that signaled his proposed changes have the votes to become law after legislators reconvene in April to take them up.

“I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month,” Northam said.

The governor's amendments would allow adults 21 and up to legally possess up to one ounce (28.3 grams) of cannabis without the intent to distribute beginning July 1. They would also allow the home cultivation of up to four plants per household beginning July 1.