Virginia lawmakers vote to remove statue of segregationist

In the 1950s, Byrd’s political machine implemented a series of official state policies that opposed court-ordered public school integration and even closed some public schools rather than desegregate them.

“If we can organize the Southern states for massive resistance to this (court) order, I think that in time the rest of the country will realize that integration is not going to be accepted in the South,” Byrd once told fellow Democrats, The Associated Press has previously reported.

The larger-than-life statue erected in 1976 and located a stone's throw from the Capitol depicts Byrd with a copy of the federal budget.

Attempts by the AP to reach members of the Byrd family have not been successful.

For several years, Virginia has been in the midst of a reevaluation of its historical landscape, from its hundreds of Confederate monuments, to buildings and roads named after people who espoused views on race now considered abhorrent.