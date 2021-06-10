 Skip to main content
Virginia man pays child support in pennies; mom, daughter give money to abuse shelter
Virginia man pays child support in pennies; mom, daughter give money to abuse shelter

A mother and daughter turned a negative into a positive after donating 80,000 pennies left on their front lawn by the father as the final child support payment. CNN affiliate WTVR reports.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia mom and her daughter got a surprise delivery when 80,000 pennies were dumped on their front lawn. Now, they're using the money to help those in need.

The daughter's father dumped the money on the lawn as his final child support payment.

The woman and her daughter took those pennies and donated every cent to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse shelter.

