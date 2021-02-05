 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia moves another step closer to ending capital punishment as state House votes to abolish death penalty
View Comments
AP

Virginia moves another step closer to ending capital punishment as state House votes to abolish death penalty

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia moves another step closer to ending capital punishment as state House votes to abolish death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Relief about lives, not just about numbers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News