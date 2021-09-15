Virginia woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

But it was Lori Ann who was the mastermind behind it all, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Kosky wrote in a position paper filed before the sentencing. Pacifico’s role was mostly related to shipping, while Lori Ann took care of most everything else.

Operating under the moniker “MasterChef,” she printed the coupons on high quality, glossy paper, and added corporate logos and product images to make them look real. She even included working barcodes that scanned as legitimate when presented at supermarkets and department stores.

The coupons were so indistinguishable from real ones that it took counterfeit coupon experts to positively confirm them as phony, Kosky wrote.

The only thing suspicious about them was the was the discount amount printed on them, the prosecutor said.

In most cases they offered deals equal to, or even greater, than the value of the item in question, which allowed the shopper to get the item for free. In instances where the value of the coupon exceeded an item’s value, retailers had to pay the shopper for “purchasing” the item.