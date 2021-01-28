Virus aid, no new taxes top US gambling industry 2021 goals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry wants additional financial aid from the next round of coronavirus stimulus legislation, and promises to fight new or higher taxes on its operations as it works to recover from the pandemic.

Bill Miller, president of the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade group, said Thursday the industry also wants temporary liability protections as it continues to reopen amid the virus outbreak, and would like to see federal stimulus of tourism, including meetings and conventions.

In an online speech outlining the industry's goals for 2021, Miller predicted the gambling industry's fortunes will improve this year, particularly in the second half, as more people become immunized and economic activity picks up.

“I believe there’s huge pent-up demand for gaming,” he said. “People will be excited to travel as vaccines roll out, hungry for entertainment, desperate to escape from their homes and just have fun again. That’s an environment where gaming will thrive.”