Virus briefing: Stay home or expect worse, US top doc says. Get the latest news and advice here.

Coronavirus is spreading because people are not staying at home and practicing social distancing. "This week, it's going to get bad," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.
The hunt for masks, ventilators and other medical supplies consumed the U.S. and Europe, as more than 1.5 billion people — one-fifth of the world's population — were asked or ordered to stay home on Monday to try to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.
“Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now," Adams said in a TV interview. "So, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else. Or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home.”
Political paralysis stalled efforts for a quick aid package from Congress, and U.S. stocks fell at the opening bell even after the Federal Reserve said it will buy as much government debt as necessary and lend to small and large businesses and local governments to help them cope with the economic damage from the outbreak.
Among other developments overnight and this morning:
- The Federal Reserve plans to lend up to $300 billion to businesses, extend bond buying programs.But stock markets here and abroad continued a slide.
- The price tag on a federal relief package approached $2 trillion as political talks continued. Overnight, the relief bill failed a key procedural US Senate vote.
- New York City hospitals are 10 days away from running out of basic supplies, the mayor said.
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that a postponement of the 2020 Olympics could be unavoidable, possibly making the games the next victim of the coronavirus. Australia and Canada said they would pull out of the Olympics due to coronavirus concerns.
- The roll-out of drive-thru virus testing sites in the U.S. has been marked by inconsistencies and delays. Some patients have complained that they had to jump through bureaucratic hoops and wait days to get tested, then wait even longer for a result.
- "Virus rebels" are defying lockdown orders and scientific advice to avoid crowds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
- Target Corp. apologized for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage. A home improvement chain, Menard's apologized for marking up mask prices.
- Hawaii’s governor is instituting a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine of all people traveling to the state.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after possible exposure. Singer Plácido Domingo said he is infected with coronavirus.
For more summaries and full reports, please select from the articles below. Scroll further for helpful tips, a guide to coping, maps tracking virus spread, and live updates from verified social media accounts.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate fever and cough. It can cause more severe illness including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Here are today's tips for maintaining physical and mental health.
This coverage is being provided free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus pandemic. Please support local journalism by subscribing.