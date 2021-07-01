VIRUS DIARY: The unfinished business of a funeral deferred

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It dawned on me recently at the Nashville airport that the pandemic wouldn't end at the same time for everybody. I had expected a trickle of travelers, but the airport was jammed. Most people had masks, but social distancing wasn't a thing.

I was flying to check on my mother. Still, in my mind it would be awhile before we could settle into whatever “normal" is going to look like going forward.

There is a lot of unfinished business in the world: graduations, anniversaries, and so on. Pent-up demand has driven airfares higher. People travel for different reasons, but many have been moving around freely for months now, vaccinated or not.

And there will be funerals. Closure comes hard when you are not able to say goodbye in person. That's the unfinished business for my family.

My wife's father, Bernard Francis Lyons Jr., died of COVID just before Christmas. His life ended in the company of nurses at a long-term care facility near our house. We last spoke to him by video chat.