Virus dispute could force Iowa schools leader out of job

“It’s time to put local control into the hands of parents where it belongs so that they can choose what’s best for their children,” she said at the time.

Last week, the Des Moines school board added to the uncertainty surrounding Ahart by voting 4-3 against an extension of his contract, which now runs through June 2023. A board statement noted working with Ahart in the future but declined to specify why it was breaking with its tradition of annually extending his contract, citing the confidentiality of personnel actions.

Josh Brown, president of the Des Moines Education Association, which represent more than 3,500 teachers and other employees, expressed surprise that the state educational examiners would pursue action against Ahart, given the district has for months been in compliance. Considering the uncertainty about how to respond to the pandemic in the last year, Brown said it seems officials should give Ahart and Des Moines school board members credit for doing what they thought was right.

Even as Ahart faces the potential of losing his license, Brown said support for him among teachers and staff has grown.