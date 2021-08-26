Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids

In South Carolina, students will again be required to wear masks on school buses starting Monday as COVID-19 cases among children and students rise rapidly.

Nearly 30% of new cases in South Carolina in the past two weeks have been in people 20 and under. During the same time in 2020, about 17% of cases were in children and teens, according to state officials.

Anderson Lopez Castillo, a nurse who cares for seriously ill COVID-19 patients at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, said treating people as young as 16 in critical care has become an additional strain on top of a nearly yearlong ordeal that left him questioning his choice of a profession.

“Initially we saw a lot of older people getting it. It was like, ‘OK, we can tackle this. Even if it is stressful, even if it’s a dangerous virus, it’ll probably not be that bad on us as nurses taking care of these older patients,’” he said.

Castillo, 24, said he now sees the virus making young people very sick, and it makes him and other young nurses think of their own mortality.

“There’s definitely a little subconscious thought in the back of all of our heads going, ‘You know, that could be us,'’’ he said.

