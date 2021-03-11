VIRUS TODAY: Biden signs aid bill; ex-presidents get shots

Here's what's happening Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: More than 64.0 million people, or 19.3% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 33.8 million people have completed their vaccination, or 10.2% of the population.

CASES: The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 68,370 on Feb. 24 to 56,239 on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATHS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 2,096 on Feb. 24 to 1,436 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

STATE VACCINATION RATES: The percentage of population that received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the CDC: New Mexico (26.9%); Connecticut (26.6%); Alaska (26.1%). States with the lowest rates: Alabama (16.1%); District of Columbia (15.4%); Georgia (13.9%).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY