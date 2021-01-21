VIRUS TODAY: Biden tightens virus rules, boosts vaccinations

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. is averaging more than 194,000 new cases and about 3,000 deaths each day. The nation’s death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at about 406,000.

QUOTABLE: “This is going to have a huge impact on the world’s ability to fight the pandemic.” — Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said after the U.S. rejoined the WHO.

ICYMI: While millions of people seeking the coronavirus vaccine scramble to arrange scarce appointments online or over the phone, one New Jersey city is offering it on a walk-in basis, first-come, first-served. Such sites are a rarity in the New York City metropolitan area, where most vaccination sites require people to schedule appointments that might be months away. But recent expansions in vaccine eligibility led to demand far outstripping supply.

ON THE HORIZON: California said it will immediately begin using a batch of coronavirus vaccine after health officials urged a halt to injections and held a review because several people had reactions. The release involves more than 300,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

