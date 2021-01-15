VIRUS TODAY: Global death toll for COVID-19 surpasses 2M

— As states across the U.S. roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, senior citizens are scrambling to figure out how to sign up to get their shots. Many states and counties ask people to make appointments online. But glitchy websites, overwhelmed phone lines and a patchwork of fast-changing rules are bedeviling older people, who are often less tech-savvy. Many also live far from vaccination sites and are more likely to not have internet access at all, especially people of color and those who are poor. Seniors, doctors and other health officials say there has been a flood of confusion.

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. is averaging about 240,000 new cases and more than 3,300 deaths each day. The nation’s death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at more than 388,000.

QUOTABLE: “Behind this terrible number are names and faces — the smile that will now only be a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one.”

— U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres after the global death toll for COVID-19 topped 2 million.