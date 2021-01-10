VIRUS TODAY: Lag in vaccinations underscores lack of support

Here’s what’s happening Sunday with the pandemic in the U.S.:

— Public health officials have complained for months that they do not have enough support or money to get COVID-19 vaccines quickly into arms. Now the slower-than-expected start to the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history is proving them right. As they work to ramp up the shots, state and local public health departments across the U.S. cite a variety of obstacles, most notably a lack of leadership from the federal government. Many officials worry that they are losing precious time at the height of the pandemic, and the delays could cost lives.

— California health authorities reported a record one-day total of coronavirus deaths as many hospitals are strained by growing caseloads. California’s death toll since the start of the pandemic rose by 695 on Saturday and now stands at 29,233, according to the state Department of Public Health’s website. Hospitalizations are nearly 22,000, and state models project the number could reach 30,000 by Feb 1.

— In a growing consensus, religious leaders at the forefront of the anti-abortion movement in the United States are telling followers that the leading vaccines available to combat COVID-19 are acceptable to take, given their remote and indirect connection to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses.