VIRUS TODAY: Lawmakers call for race data on vaccine access

— State lawmakers around the U.S. are moving to curb the authority of governors and top health officials to impose emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business shutdowns. Many legislators are resentful of the way governors have issued sweeping executive orders. They are pushing back in states such as Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Some governors say they need authority to act quickly and decisively against the fast-changing threat.

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Jan. 27 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 244,872.7 on Jan. 13 to 162,067.1 on Jan. 27. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3,356.9 on Jan. 13 to 3,287.3 on Jan. 27.

QUOTABLE: “We think, ‘Well, OK, it’s like men’s shirts, right? I’ll just have another place to make it.’ It’s just not that easy." Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a vaccine adviser to the U.S. government, on the slow and steady process of scaling up vaccine production.