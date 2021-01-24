VIRUS TODAY: More hospital ICUs edge nearer a breaking point

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. is averaging more than 176,000 new cases and about 3,100 deaths each day. The nation’s death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at about 418,000.

QUOTABLE: “Someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president." — Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, on grappling with COVID-19 deniers in the White House.

ICYMI: Louisiana has released a voluntary contact tracing application for mobile phones that can let people know if they’ve been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the launch of the COVID Defense mobile application Friday and encouraged its use.