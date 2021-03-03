VIRUS TODAY: Most small businesses don't require virus tests

POSITIVITY RATE: The seven-day rolling test positivity rate in the U.S. decreased from 5.5 on Feb. 16 to 4.2 on Tuesday, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The top three states with the highest coronavirus positivity rate: Idaho (23.9%), South Dakota (23.6%) and Iowa (20%).

VACCINES: 51.7 million people, or 15.6% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the CDC, while 26.1 million people have completed their vaccination, or 7.9% of the population.

QUOTABLE: “Fatigue is winning, and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored.” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, on some states ending mandatory mask rules.