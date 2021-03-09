VIRUS TODAY: New York lowers vaccine eligibility to age 60

Here's what's happening Tuesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: More than 60 million people, or 18.1% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 31.4 million people have completed their vaccination, or 9.5% of the population.

CASES: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks, going from 66,408 on Feb. 22 to 55,735 on Monday.

DEATHS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,910 on Feb. 22 to 1,563 on Monday.

STATE VACCINATION RATES: According to the CDC, the percentage of population that received at least one dose of vaccine: New Mexico (25.8%); Alaska (24.9%); Connecticut (24.8%). Lowest rates: Alabama (15%); District of Columbia (14.3%); Georgia (13.3%).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY