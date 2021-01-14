VIRUS TODAY: Unemployment claims in US rise to 965,000

— The rapid expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots. Until the past few days, health care workers and nursing home patients had been given priority in most of the U.S. But amid frustration over the slow rollout, states have thrown open the line to many of the nation’s senior citizens with the blessing of the Trump administration. The minimum age varies from place to place — 65, 70 or higher.

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. is averaging about 246,000 new cases and more than 3,300 deaths each day. The nation's death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at more than 385,000.

QUOTABLE: “I’ve been in a house since March. I’m 81 years old. There’s a few things on my bucket list I’d like to accomplish yet.” — Gary Dohman of California after his son made an appointment for him to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Disneyland.